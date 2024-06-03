Greece prepares for European elections amidst abstention concerns and political tensions

In just six days, voters will head to the polls to elect Greece’s representatives in the European Parliament, and the primary concern among all parties is voter abstention.

Polls indicate that a segment of voters who participated in the last national election are now considering abstaining to express their dissatisfaction and grievances. This factor is expected to significantly influence the final outcome: determining each party’s level of support, the magnitude of the gaps between them, and, of course, the number of parties that will secure representation in the European Parliament.

European elections

Political leaders are holding their main pre-election rallies this week in Athens and Thessaloniki ahead of the June 9 European elections.

A central issue in the days leading up to the European elections is the cost of living, which has emerged as the primary concern shaping Greeks’ voting decisions, according to polling data.

During a press conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ruled out reducing indirect taxes on basic goods, not due to inefficacy but because the state budget cannot accommodate it. He also expressed surprise at the opposition’s refusal, particularly from the left, to form a national front against multinational corporations.

Main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis posed seven questions to the prime minister both before and after the press conference, feeling that they remained unanswered. Among other issues, he called on Mitsotakis to comment on State Minister Akis Skertsos’ statement that some goods are cheaper in other countries due to inferior quality and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis’ assertion that the government refrains from reducing VAT on basic goods to avoid encouraging consumption.

Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis criticized the high inflation on food, attributing it as a failure that bears the signature of the prime minister. He added that the government rejected all three PASOK proposals: a Single Consumer Authority, strengthening of the Competition Commission, and VAT reduction on basic goods.

“Τhere needs to be a reduction in indirect taxation, taxation of excess profits and taxation of wealth in this country,” said New Left leader Alexis Charitsis during a press conference on Sunday. We need “a system which is much fairer, but also a system which plays the dual role of redistribution on the one hand and support for the welfare state on the other.”

Wealth declaration

Kasselakis pledged to finally present his wealth source declarations, referred to as “pothen esches” in Greek, later on Monday during his speech in Thessaloniki.

The prime minister, the government spokesman, and several government and opposition officials have repeatedly raised the issue, reminding Kasselakis of his personal commitment to disclose this information before the European elections. It remains to be seen whether, in addition to his financial status, he will also address the source of his wealth.

Posidonia

The world’s largest shipping event, Posidonia 2024, will take place at the Athens Metropolitan Expo center from June 3 to 7. Celebrating 55 years since its inception, the 2024 Posidonia is anticipated to be the largest shipping fair in the world, according to Theodore Vokos, managing director of Posidonia Exhibitions SA.

Doctors’ strike

The union representing doctors in the Attica region has called for a strike from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday. This comes amid an ongoing dispute between doctors and the Health Ministry following the suspension of regular surgeries at two children’s hospitals due to work stoppages, as doctors protest severe shortages of anesthesiologists and surgery nurses.