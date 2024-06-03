POLITICS

Former GD leader re-arrested after court reverses release decision

File photo.

Nikos Michaloliakos, the former leader of the now-defunct Golden Dawn, was arrested at his home in the northern Athens suburb of Pefki, hours after a court reversed a prior decision granting him release under restrictive conditions on Monday.

The 67-year-old is expected to return to Domokos Prison, just a month after his temporary release.

The judicial council of the Lamia Court of Appeals in central Greece, fully endorsing the proposal of the appellate prosecutor, ruled that despite his trial and heavy conviction, Michaloliakos remains unrepentant.

This conclusion was drawn from numerous articles he authored, which continue to praise and support the Nazi-inspired practices implemented by the hardcore of his party.

