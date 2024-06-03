POLITICS

SYRIZA leader Kasselakis publishes wealth declaration during Thessaloniki speech

Main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis published his wealth declaration on Monday during a speech in Thessaloniki. 

“I was not born rich,” emphasized Kasselakis. “Behind me you can the see the [financial] records for 2023,” he stated, as a table with his financial records appeared in a video wall next to the stage.  

According to the data he presented, his total income from salaried services, allowances, additional fees, and properties for 2023 amounts to $2,067,139.00.

“I did not deceive you, my left [ideology] is not in my wallet, but in my soul,” he added. 

“You can see that I have stakes in two companies. One of them, the foreign one, was transferred at the beginning of 2024 as soon as I learned that Greek law does not allow me to own a foreign company,” he highlighted, adding that the records concern both him and his husband Tyler Macbeth. 

“I am not a professional politician, I am a businessman with 21 years of activity in the USA. I struggled, I succeeded and made some money. The pirates are not in SYRIZA, they are in the parties that owe 500 million euros,” he said.

“I never took a single euro of public money and I did not come here to make a single euro at the expense of the Greek people,” added Kasselakis, who also called on Prime Minister Mitsotakis to release his own wealth declaration for 2023.

 

