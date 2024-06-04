SYRIZA leader challenges PM to debate

Main opposition party SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has challenged Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to a debate, SYRIZA spokesperson Voula Kehagia announced Tuesday.

This call comes amidst a war of words between the two parties ahead of Sunday’s European elections.

The statement said the debate could be held “anywhere, anytime until Friday, with any journalist Mitsotakis chooses,” and that it comes as a response to government suggestions that Kasselakis avoids press conferences.

Kehagia stated that Kasselakis would address political leaders’ financial statuses, the compensation and contracts of American political strategist Stan Greenberg with New Democracy, and broader issues like inflation and citizens’ concerns. “We are at their disposal,” Kehagia concluded.