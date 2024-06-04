POLITICS

SYRIZA leader challenges PM to debate

SYRIZA leader challenges PM to debate

Main opposition party SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has challenged Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to a debate, SYRIZA spokesperson Voula Kehagia announced Tuesday.

This call comes amidst a war of words between the two parties ahead of Sunday’s European elections. 

The statement said the debate could be held “anywhere, anytime until Friday, with any journalist Mitsotakis chooses,” and that it comes as a response to government suggestions that Kasselakis avoids press conferences. 

Kehagia stated that Kasselakis would address political leaders’ financial statuses, the compensation and contracts of American political strategist Stan Greenberg with New Democracy, and broader issues like inflation and citizens’ concerns. “We are at their disposal,” Kehagia concluded.

EU Elections Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Key facts about the European Parliament election
FACTBOX

Key facts about the European Parliament election

How to motivate voters to show up
POLITICS

How to motivate voters to show up

What’s at stake in the European Parliament election next month
EXPLAINER

What’s at stake in the European Parliament election next month

European elections: All winners, but no change
ANALYSIS

European elections: All winners, but no change

Kasselakis says he ‘will be satisfied’ if SYRIZA gets over 20% in EU vote
POLITICS

Kasselakis says he ‘will be satisfied’ if SYRIZA gets over 20% in EU vote

PM seeking to plug leaks in Greek north
POLITICS

PM seeking to plug leaks in Greek north