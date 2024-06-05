POLITICS

53% of Greeks hold negative opinion of the EU, Pew survey shows

Fifty-three percent of adults in Greece hold a negative opinion of the European Union, according to a Pew Research Center survey published just ahead of the European Parliament elections this week. Greece ranks at the bottom among the countries surveyed.

The survey by the American think tank found that a median of 63 percent of adults in nine member countries have a favorable view of the bloc.

Furthermore, the survey showed that individuals, both within and outside the EU, who identify as left-wing are more likely than their right-wing counterparts to have a favorable opinion of the bloc – often by a margin of 20 points or more.

However, Greece was found to be an exception to this pattern, as 56 percent of people on the right hold a positive opinion of the EU compared to only 31 percent of those on the left.

