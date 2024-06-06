POLITICS

UN to vote on Security Council seat on Thursday

General Assembly will vote on Thursday on Greece’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2025-2026 term.

The vote is expected at 6 p.m. (Greek time). Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is in New York to promote the country’s bid and is participating in supporting events ahead of the formal balloting. He will also meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at 11.15 p.m. (Greek time) and is expected to make a statement after the vote, the Foreign Ministry said.

