Survey shows more positive view of EU

Greeks have a more positive view regarding the country’s participation in the European Union compared to 10 years ago, according to a survey conducted by the Dianeosis research group on What Greeks Believe in 2024.

Almost two-thirds (64.8%) consider Greece’s membership in the EU to be (rather) positive compared to under 60% in a corresponding survey in 2015 when the country’s relationship with the bloc was a subject of debate and disagreement. However, views are divided regarding the future of the EU in the next 10 years.

Specifically, 36.8% believe that “the EU will disintegrate in the coming years with the withdrawal of countries,” compared to 35.9% who feel “the EU will continue to exist for the next decade in the form it has today.”

In 2016, after the Brexit referendum, one in two thought the EU would break up and only 8.6% thought it would keep its current form.