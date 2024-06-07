Parties weigh strengths and weaknesses

Just a day before the campaign period for the European elections ends, rival political parties have set their respective thresholds for relative success.

Ruling New Democracy (ND) has set the 33% threshold that it got in the 2019 European elections, main opposition leftist SYRIZA is aiming for the 17% it received in last year’s national polls and Socialist PASOK wants to clinch second place or, alternatively, to record the biggest rise of any party.

Based on surveys and the assessments of party staff, it seems that the best region for ND is Attica, where it gets above its nationwide percentage (nationwide average trend) of 32%, according to the latest Pulse poll, while the most difficult region seems to be Crete.

In northern Greece, ND’s rates are lower than the nationwide average trend, according to the polls, which, however, have recently shown tendencies of recovery. The Peloponnese is on a similar trajectory, with ND showing signs of recovery. The Cyclades and the Dodecanese islands are also considered a “good region” for ND, having received in the 2023 national elections the highest percentage in the country, above the national average trend. It has lower percentages in Central Greece and especially in Thessaly, still reeling from the devastating Storm Daniel. However, Thessaly has the highest number of undecided voters.

SYRIZA has its highest percentages in Attica, while in the rest of Greece it is generally below its average trend, which is (according to Pulse) 16.5%, with the exception of Crete. The worst region seems to be Macedonia, with the Peloponnese also lagging. A “good region” appears to be Western Greece, home to traditional bastions of the center-left, as well as Thessaly.

For PASOK, Attica remains the worst region. With 13%, it is significantly below its national average trend. PASOK’s percentages are much higher than its average trend in Crete, the homeland of party leader Nikos Androulakis. In general, PASOK is above its average trend in the rest of the country, and especially in Macedonia and Thrace.

For Communist KKE the best region is Roumeli in Central Greece, a region where it has a higher percentage than its average tendency of 7.5%. It is also strong in the north Aegean islands, Ikaria and Chios. Its overall rates in Attica are lower than its average trend, while its weakest region is northern Greece, which is a stronghold of nationalist Greek Solution. However, as one heads south, the percentages for Greek Solution drop, with Attica being one of its worst areas, with the exception of some municipalities.