POLITICS

Poll gives New Democracy 15.1-point lead over SYRIZA

Poll gives New Democracy 15.1-point lead over SYRIZA
[InTime News]

New Democracy enjoys a 15.1-point lead over its main rival SYRIZA, an opinion poll has found.

Conducted by Marc for ANT1 TV, the poll of voting intentions in Sunday’s European Parliament election put the governing conservative party on 29.8%, left-wing SYRIZA on 14.8% and socialist PASOK on 9.8%.

Nationalist Greek Solution (7.3%), communist KKE (7%) and anti-establishment Course of Freedom (3.8%) also cleared the 3% threshold to enter the parliament in the poll.

However, religious-considerate Niki (2.9%), extreme-right Voice of Reason (2.4%), Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25 (2.3%) and left-wing New Left (2.1%) polled below the parliamentary threshold.

Poll Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Many undecided ahead of Euro election
POLITICS

Many undecided ahead of Euro election

Polls predict ND dominance in European election
POLITICS

Polls predict ND dominance in European election

Polls find ND leading SYRIZA by over 15 points ahead of European elections
POLITICS

Polls find ND leading SYRIZA by over 15 points ahead of European elections

PASOK climbs to 2nd place, poll shows
POLITICS

PASOK climbs to 2nd place, poll shows

ND opens up lead, 2nd place up for grabs
POLITICS

ND opens up lead, 2nd place up for grabs

Poll: ND maintains steady lead, SYRIZA edges past PASOK
NEWS

Poll: ND maintains steady lead, SYRIZA edges past PASOK