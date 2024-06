Some 373 million voters from the EU’s 27 member-states vote from Thursday to Sunday in the European election. Greeks started heading to polls on Sunday morning to choose the MEPs that will represent them in the next European Parliament. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.

