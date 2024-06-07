Mitsotakis urges voter participation in European Parliament elections

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged voters on Friday to participate in Sunday’s European Parliament elections, emphasizing the importance of voting amidst concerns of a high abstention rate.

“I want to make an appeal. It’s crucial to participate in this election. Significant decisions will be made in Europe in the coming years. Despite the good weather and fatigue, let’s ensure active participation. I wouldn’t want us to lament on election night that we’re all losers due to a high abstention rate,” he told Skai TV.