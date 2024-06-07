POLITICS

Poll finds ND leading SYRIZA by 13.5 points two days before European Elections

A poll released on Friday showed the ruling New Democracy (ND) leading main opposition SYRIZA by 13.5 points, two days before the June 9 European elections. 

The poll conducted by PULSE for SKAI TV, put New Democracy at 28%, SYRIZA at 14.5%, PASOK at 11.5%, nationalist Greek Solution at 7.5%, communist KKE at 7%, left-wing Course for Freedom at 3%, religious nationalist Niki at 3%, Yannis Varoufakis’ Mera25 at 3% and New Left at 3%. 

In Greece, the electoral threshold for entering the European Parliament is 3%.

EU Elections Politics

