The time does not allow for experiments, Mitsotakis says in final campaign speech

Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivered his main campaign speech at Syntagma Square, on Friday, ahead of the European Parliament elections on June 9.

Mitsotakis urged voters to give New Democracy a resounding victory, as in the June 2023 elections, stating that “a strong New Democracy in Greece means a strong Greece in Europe.”

He also warned that “the current circumstances do not allow for inactivity, indifference, experiments and reckless choices, which might prove to be political suicides” and called for young people to vote on Sunday.

The Prime Minister listed a series of achievements of his government, mentioning among other things, the 36 billion euros Greece will receive from the European Recovery Fund.

Moreover, Mitsotakis criticized his political opponents for trying to turn the elections into a referendum on his government. “They are blinded by only one goal: to harm New Democracy, to diminish Mitsotakis, and to challenge all our achievements of the past five years,” he added.

After stating that Greece paid dearly for populist policies, he highlighted his government’s economic achievements, stating that it managed to increase GDP, reduce unemployment from 18% to approximately 10% and create 400,000 jobs.

“The issue at stake is whether we will move forward or go back and the answer will be given at the ballot box. Only forward,” he concluded.