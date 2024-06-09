How, when, and where to vote

Voters are called to the ballot box on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to elect 21 candidates from 31 parties who will represent Greece in the European Parliament until 2029.

Voters who opted for postal voting but either did not send their vote or sent it late can vote in person after 11 a.m. at their registered polling station.

A total of 9,796,330 voters are registered on the electoral rolls, including 4,755,686 men and 5,040,644 women. For the first time, 111,500 new voters have the right to vote.

In these elections, Greek citizens aged 17 and above, i.e., those born up to 2007, have the right to vote.

To find their polling station and the school complex where they vote, citizens can visit the “Find out where you vote” section (https://mpp.ypes.gov.gr) on the Interior Ministry website or contact the telephone number 213 136 1500.

Voters can exercise their voting rights by presenting their police ID card, the relevant temporary certificate from the competent authority, their passport, driver’s license, or individual health booklet from any insurance fund. Military personnel and those serving in security forces are identified by their military or service IDs.

EU citizens can be identified with a valid ID card, passport, or driver’s license.

For voter convenience, the ID and passport services of police stations nationwide will be open until 7 p.m.

Individuals who cannot withstand prolonged waiting in queues outside polling stations, such as pregnant women, the elderly, people with disabilities, patients, etc., and those covering service needs (such as officers of the Armed Forces, Greek Police, or employees performing election duties), have the right to request priority voting from the judicial authority representative.

People with disabilities and voters with physical weaknesses can exercise their voting rights in a special area located on the ground floor of the polling center, where assistance dogs for the disabled are allowed.

Voters can mark up to four crosses next to the candidates of their choice. However, if more than four crosses are marked, the ballot is not invalid but is counted in favor of the party without considering any preference crosses.

While citizens are voting nationwide, sorting committees at the postal voting collection center in Peristeri will open the ballot boxes and then the return envelopes to check if the requisite documents are included, i.e., a copy of the ID card and the completed declaration form. If the electoral envelope is complete, the sealed envelope containing the ballot paper will be placed in the ballot box. If any accompanying document is missing, the ballot will be excluded and registered as invalid.

During the voting process, judicial representatives will inform the Interior Ministry about the number of voters around 11.30 a.m., 2.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. The ministry will then release the related data grouped by region.

The counting and sorting of votes, including postal votes, will be carried out as usual, immediately after the polls close.

The first reliable results are expected to be published by Greek computer software and services company Singular Logic around 9 p.m., and the results of the candidate preferences around 11 p.m.