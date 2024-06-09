POLITICS

Kasselakis urges citizens to ‘take control of their lives’ by voting in European elections

Main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis called on citizens to take control of their lives by participating in the European elections, after casting his vote on Sunday at an elementary school in the northern Athens suburb of Ekali.

“Today is a celebration of democracy. We choose the kind of Europe we want to have. Europe has an impact on our lives. The participation of all of us is necessary. I urge citizens to take control of their lives,” he said. 

Kasselakis said that he felt grateful for the trust and love shown to him by the people over the past months. 

“I pledge that I will never betray the trust of the people,” he said. 

