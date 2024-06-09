POLITICS

Mitsotakis calls on citizens to participate in European elections
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on citizens to vote in the European Parliament elections, after casting his vote on Sunday, at the 1st High School of Kifissia, north of Athens. 

“It’s a sunny day today and we’re voting for a strong Greece in a strong Europe. I want to emphasize once again that elections are a celebration of democracy and the greater the participation, the stronger our democratic values become,” said Mitsotakis. 

The prime minister explained that crucial decisions will be made in the European Union over the next five years and it is important for Greece to have the best possible representation. 

“The European elections hold particular significance; over the next five years, very important decisions will be made in Europe. It’s crucial to have a strong Greek voice and representation in the European Parliament, enabling Greece to assert its interests within Europe. We deeply respect and honor citizens who engage in this democratic process to express their own convictions,” he said.

