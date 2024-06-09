Androulakis says Greece needs meaningful opposition

PASOK chief Nikos Androulakis cast his vote on Sunday, in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, emphasizing the need for a credible and meaningful opposition in Greece.

“Now more than ever, our country requires a robust, sincere, and trustworthy opposition to arise tonight, one that could potentially become the next government, countering a regime of impunity and arrogance that overlooks the significant daily struggles of the Greek people,” he said.

Additionally, Androulakis accused New Democracy and the European People’s Party, the EU’s leading political group, of enforcing “severe austerity” both in Europe and Greece. He emphasized that European social democracy advocates for “solidarity, unity, and shared economic policies.”

“Therefore, today, you have many reasons to support PASOK. I ask for you to trust us and assure you that we will not disappoint you,” he said.