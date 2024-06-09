In Cyprus, an influencer secures surprise third place, far-right forth

The first exit polls in Cyprus showed that 24-year-old influencer Fidias Panayiotou, who runs as an independent candidate, landed in the third place securing a seat in the European Parliament.



The two main Democratic Rally (DISY) and the Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) are neck-and-neck, projected to get 22.6 percent to 25.4 percent, each. Fidias follows with 15.7 percent to 18.3 percent, according to the exit poll published by Cypriot TV channels, which took into account 80 percent of the sample.



Far-right National Popular Front (ELAM) comes in fourth, with 10.9 to 13.1 percent, beating Democratic Party (DIKO) which comes in fifth place garnering 8 to 10 percent of voters.

Speaking on local TV, after the release of the exit polls, Panayiotou said, “we have achieved a miracle”.