POLITICS

PASOK welcomes result, laments abstention

[InTime News]

Socialist PASOK expressed reserved optimism after the publication of the official exit poll for Sunday’s European Parliament vote, expressing satisfaction with its improved performance – albeit by a small margin.

Officials from PASOK’s headquarters on downtown Athens’ Harilaou Trikoupi Street told Kathimerini on condition of anonymity that the party is buoyed by seeing its popularity rise for the fourth time in as many ballots, but would have preferred a stronger showing.

According to the exit poll, PASOK is holding onto third place with 10.9-13.9%, behind main opposition SYRIZA’s 15.2-18.2% and ruling New Democracy’s 28-32%.

PASOK earned 7.7% of the vote in the last European elections in 2019. In the last three national elections it got 8.10% in 2019, 11.46% in May 2023 and 11.84% in June 2023.

The same sources told Kathimerini that Sunday’s polls are also seen as demonstrating voters’ frustration with the ruling conservatives and opposition SYRIZA.

They added that the low turnout needs to alarm all of the country’s political parties as it points to a democratic “dysfunction.” 

Elections EU

