Disappointing voter turnout in Nicosia

A woman leaves the booth as she casts her ballot during the European and local Elections in capital Nicosia, on Sunday, June 9. [Petros Karadjias/AP]

Nicosia saw the lowest voter turnout among all districts in Sunday’s European Parliament elections, marking a concerning trend in civic participation. 

According to General Election Supervisor Elikkos Ilias, the final turnout rate for the double elections, announced after polls closed at 6 p.m., stood at 50.5%. The capital Nicosia, however, registered the lowest turnout at just 38.7%, while other provinces reported higher rates:

– Limassol: 67.5%
– Famagusta: 75.7%
– Larnaca: 69.5%
– Paphos: 75.7%

Abroad, the turnout was 61.5%, contrasting sharply with a mere 5.5% at the Turkish Cypriot Special Election Centres.

Overall, 353,149 citizens out of 698,896 registered voters cast their ballots, reflecting a varied participation rate across regions. 

Comparatively, turnout in the 2019 European Parliament Members’ Elections stood at 45%, while the 2016 Local Government Authority Elections recorded 60.6%.

Excluding special polling stations for Turkish Cypriot voters, the turnout reached 58.3%, compared to 50.7% in 2019 European Parliament Members’ Elections.

Regarding Turkish Cypriot participation, 5,676 out of 103,281 registered voters exercised their voting rights.

Abroad, 2,855 individuals voted out of a total of 4,643 registered voters across 17 polling stations. [Kathimerini Cyprus – English Edition ]

