PM says ruling party ‘did not reach goal’ it had set

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday admitted that the ruling Conservatives fell short of the target set by himself before the European Elections, citing a record abstention and protest vote as possible causes.

In the last exit poll published by the Ministry of Interior, New Democracy is seen securing 27.9% of the vote, five percentage points below the intended 33%.

“I will not hide the truth. Our party did not reach the goal we had set. Nor am I interested in arguments such as that the difference with the second party is the biggest in the history of the European elections. We knew from the beginning that this election would be very difficult. Citizens who supported us in 2023 knew that now they were not electing a government and, perhaps faced this battle differently,” he said in a recorded message late Sunday night.

“There were also many voters who wanted to protest about issues that concern their daily lives, mainly inflation…I hear their voice and their demand and I hear it loud. ‘We trust you, but try harder.’ And that’s what we’re going to do,” he added.

Mitsotakis pointed out that New Democracy remained a dominant party in Greece avoiding a surge in far-right parties seen in other European countries on Sunday.

“These elections are the starting point of a new path towards 2027,” he said and pledged to focus on everyday issues affecting Greeks.