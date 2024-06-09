Kasselakis: Greeks gave me time to build an alternative government proposal

Main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Sunday appeared optimistic, despite the fact that his party fell short of the target set before the European elections.

“We managed to shrink the gap [from New Democracy party] from 23% to 13%,” he said in his first statements on the electoral result outside of the party’s headquarters.

“The alibi of 41% is now over; this is a choice of the Greek people,” he said, adding that this is the first step for a party that moves and changes.

“I have no remorse about anything. The Greek people have clearly given me the time to build an alternative government proposal.”