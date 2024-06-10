POLITICS

ND clinches victory in EU polls but falls short of target

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis leaves the podium after finishing his statements following the announcement of the initial results of the European Parliamentary elections in Athens, Greece, on 9 June 2024. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]

Near complete results in Greece show the governing center-right New Democracy party comfortably ahead in the EU Parliamentary election with just under 28% of the vote, but with a poorer showing than the 33% it won in the previous election which the party leadership had set as a bar for Sunday’s poll.

Results from 95% of polling precincts showed that the left-wing main opposition SYRIZA also lost ground, polling just below 15%, down from nearly 24% in 2019. Socialist PASOK scored just under 13%, up from nearly 8%. Hard-right populist Greek Solution, which also saw a rise in its popularity to 9.5% from 4%, is the largest of three far-right parties to send representatives to the European Parliament, alongside the ultra-religious Niki with 4% and Voice of Reason with 3%.

The Communist Party also increased its score, as did catch-all, nominally leftist Passage to Freedom.

New Democracy wins seven of Greece’s allotted seats in the 720-member assembly, one less than in 2019. SYRIZA elects four, two fewer than last time. PASOK gains a seat, as does Greek Solution, which now have three and two Euro-MPs respectively. The Communists keep their two seats, while newcomers Niki, Passage to Freedom and Voice of Reason have one each.

[AP]

EU Elections Politics

