POLITICS

Far-right ELAM party cliches one of 6 MEP seats for Cyprus

An election official opens a ballot box to count the votes, during the European Union's parliamentary and local elections in Nicosia, Cyprus June 9, 2024. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]

The state broadcaster of Cyprus says near-complete results show the far-right ELAM party has managed to clinch one of six seats allotted to the country in the European Parliament.

It’s the first time that the far-right party, founded in 2008, has earned a seat in the European Parliament. ELAM’s strident polemics against large numbers of migrants who have reached Cyprus in recent years has increasingly resonated with voters and have given the party a steady rise in support.

With almost 85% of the vote counted, ELAM has garnered just over 11%, the state broadcaster said.

ELAM President Christos Christou said Sunday that ELAM would seek to be inducted into the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Party headed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Christou said his party’s policy focus in the European Parliament would be the migration issue and to seek a deal remedying Cyprus’ half-century old ethnic division.

[AP]

