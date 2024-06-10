POLITICS EUROPEAN ELECTIONS

Official results: 7 parties secure seats in European assembly

[InTime News]

Seven parties won seats in the European Parliament in Sunday’s election, which showed significant gains for Greece’s far-right parties, according to official results released on Monday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party secured 28.31% of the vote, earning seven seats in the European Parliament. The main leftist opposition party, SYRIZA, received 14.92% of the vote, which translates to four of Greece’s 21 seats in the European Union’s legislature. The socialist PASOK party came in third with 12.79% and secured three seats.

The nationalist Greek Solution party garnered 9.3% of the vote, earning two seats, narrowly ahead of the communist KKE, which received 9.25% and also secured two seats.

Three more parties surpassed the three percent threshold required for representation in the EU assembly. The religious nationalist Niky (Victory) party, Course for Freedom, and the Voice of Reason each won one seat, with 4.37%, 3.4%, and 3.04% of the vote, respectively.

