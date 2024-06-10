Jailed ethnic Greek mayor-elect elected MEP with New Democracy

Fredi Beleri, the jailed ethnic Greek mayor-elect of the southern Albanian municipality of Himare, has been elected as an MEP with Greece’s ruling New Democracy party in Sunday’s European elections.

With a bit over 96% of the votes counted, Beleri had secured 236,271 votes, placing fourth among the seven MEPs elected with the conservatives and fourth among the 21 Greek MEPs overall.

The campaign was run by his son, Petros Beleri.

The top vote-getter was prominent journalist and TV presenter Giorgos Aftias, who was leading with 307,495 votes.

Aftias had resigned from his position a month and a half before Sunday’s election.