POLITICS

Jailed ethnic Greek mayor-elect elected MEP with New Democracy

Jailed ethnic Greek mayor-elect elected MEP with New Democracy
File photo.

Fredi Beleri, the jailed ethnic Greek mayor-elect of the southern Albanian municipality of Himare, has been elected as an MEP with Greece’s ruling New Democracy party in Sunday’s European elections. 

With a bit over 96% of the votes counted, Beleri had secured 236,271 votes, placing fourth among the seven MEPs elected with the conservatives and fourth among the 21 Greek MEPs overall. 

The campaign was run by his son, Petros Beleri. 

The top vote-getter was prominent journalist and TV presenter Giorgos Aftias, who was leading with 307,495 votes. 

Aftias had resigned from his position a month and a half before Sunday’s election.

EU Elections Albania

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Beleri unlikely to be ND candidate in European Parliament elections
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Beleri unlikely to be ND candidate in European Parliament elections

Upcoming Athens visit by Albanian PM ‘unnecessary,’ Mitsotakis says
POLITICS

Upcoming Athens visit by Albanian PM ‘unnecessary,’ Mitsotakis says

EU leaders, Blinken pledge continued support for Armenia amid regional tensions
NEWS

EU leaders, Blinken pledge continued support for Armenia amid regional tensions

Official results: 7 parties secure seats in European assembly
EUROPEAN ELECTIONS

Official results: 7 parties secure seats in European assembly

Government rues ‘Pyrrhic victory’
POLITICS

Government rues ‘Pyrrhic victory’

Far-right ELAM party cliches one of 6 MEP seats for Cyprus
POLITICS

Far-right ELAM party cliches one of 6 MEP seats for Cyprus