ND dominates overseas vote

Ruling New Democracy won the majority of votes from Greeks participating from abroad in Sunday’s European Parliament elections, according to data released Monday.

A total of 36,645 voters participated by mail, resulting in a turnout of almost 73%, giving ND 40.17% of the postal vote. This percentage far exceeds the 28.31% that the conservative party won overall in the European election and almost matches the 40.56% share it achieved in the June 2023 national election.

According to the same data, the main leftist opposition, SYRIZA, won 11.14% of postal votes.

Notably, the left-wing MeRA25 party led by former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis came in third with 9.22%, although the party ultimately failed to pass the 3% threshold needed to win representation in the EU’s legislature.

The Greek Communist Party (KKE) received 8.74% of the mailed ballots, followed by PASOK with 8.72%, and New Left with 4.85%.

The far-right parties Greek Solution, Niki, and Voice of Reason – seen as the big winners of this election – all collected under 3% of the vote from Greeks abroad.