SYRIZA members urge overture to center-left parties following election results

Two members of SYRIZA urged the main leftist opposition on Monday to make an overture to the other center-left parties, PASOK and New Left, with the aim of “regenerating the broader left and progressive [political] space.”

The call, issued by Dionysis Temponeras, a member of SYRIZA’s political secretariat, and Antonis Kostakas, a former minister, followed the European Parliament elections, which saw Greece’s center-left parties failing to capitalize on the lackluster performance of the ruling New Democracy conservatives.

Expressing concern about the ascent of far-right parties in Sunday’s vote, they implored center-left leaders to set aside “personal strategies, plans, and objectives” and embark on establishing a coordinating body comprising representatives from all parties proportional to the share they attained in the election. Their objective would be to craft a unified policy program grounded in minimum consensus.

“It is imperative for all of us, both citizens and politicians, to acknowledge our responsibilities towards the country and its people,” they emphasized.

In Sunday’s election, New Democracy secured 28.31% of the vote, falling short of the 33% target set by conservative leader and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. SYRIZA clinched second place with 14.92% of the vote, ahead of PASOK, which garnered 12.79%. New Left, a splinter group from SYRIZA, failed to surpass the three percent threshold required to elect MEPs. Meanwhile, the far-right parties in the country collectively amassed over 18% of the vote.