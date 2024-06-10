Mitsotakis contacts jailed MEP Beleri to congratulate him on his election

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis contacted the newly elected MEP Freddy Beleri in jail, on Monday, to congratulate him on his election in the European Parliament for his New Democracy party.

Beleri, who is the elected mayor of Himara, was sentenced to two years in jail after an Albanian court found him guilty of corruption charges.

The issue has caused a diplomatic row between Athens and Tirana.

After his election, Beleri released a statement thanking the prime minister for his support. “My family and I will never forget what he has done for us,” he stated, adding that the power of democracy can triumph over any authoritarian practice.

Mitsotakis will meet on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. with the other six elected New Democracy MEPs at the Maximos Mansion. They are Giorgos Aftias, Evangelos Meimarakis, Eliza Vozemberg, Eleonora Meleti, Manolis Kefalogiannis, and Dimitris Tsiodras.