POLITICS

Mitsotakis contacts jailed MEP Beleri to congratulate him on his election

Mitsotakis contacts jailed MEP Beleri to congratulate him on his election

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis contacted the newly elected MEP Freddy Beleri in jail, on Monday, to congratulate him on his election in the European Parliament for his New Democracy party. 

Beleri, who is the elected mayor of Himara, was sentenced to two years in jail after an Albanian court found him guilty of corruption charges.

The issue has caused a diplomatic row between Athens and Tirana. 

After his election, Beleri released a statement thanking the prime minister for his support. “My family and I will never forget what he has done for us,” he stated, adding that the power of democracy can triumph over any authoritarian practice.

Mitsotakis will meet on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. with the other six elected New Democracy MEPs at the Maximos Mansion. They are Giorgos Aftias, Evangelos Meimarakis, Eliza Vozemberg, Eleonora Meleti, Manolis Kefalogiannis, and Dimitris Tsiodras.

Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ND dominates overseas vote
POLITICS

ND dominates overseas vote

Jailed ethnic Greek mayor-elect elected MEP with New Democracy
POLITICS

Jailed ethnic Greek mayor-elect elected MEP with New Democracy

Election shifts the European Parliament further right
IN DEPTH

Election shifts the European Parliament further right

Official results: 7 parties secure seats in European assembly
EUROPEAN ELECTIONS

Official results: 7 parties secure seats in European assembly

Government rues ‘Pyrrhic victory’
POLITICS

Government rues ‘Pyrrhic victory’

Far-right ELAM party cliches one of 6 MEP seats for Cyprus
POLITICS

Far-right ELAM party cliches one of 6 MEP seats for Cyprus