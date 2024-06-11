PM rules out snap election, hints at reshuffle

In his first interview after Sunday’s European Parliament elections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ruled out the possibility of holding an early election despite the disappointing result for his conservative party.

“The result was not what we expected,” Mitsotakis told Alpha TV, after New Democracy collected 28.3% of the vote. Just a year earlier, the party had won nearly 41% of the vote in the national elections.

“I believe in 4-year cycles,” he said, adding that “there is no possibility of a snap election.”

The prime minister made clear that his government will proceed with implementing its policy program.

“We will proceed with the great reforms, we will step on the gas, not the brakes,” he said.

He also mentioned that he had received the voters’ message and, hinting at a cabinet reshuffle, he said he would proceed with “corrective moves.”

“Ministers either change position or leave,” he said, adding that they are judged on their effectiveness.

Regarding the record-breaking abstention, which reached 59.5%, the prime minister said Greeks were tired of repeated elections, explaining that this was the seventh ballot held in Greece since 2019.