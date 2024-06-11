POLITICS

PM rules out snap election, hints at reshuffle

PM rules out snap election, hints at reshuffle
[Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister’s Press Office]

In his first interview after Sunday’s European Parliament elections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ruled out the possibility of holding an early election despite the disappointing result for his conservative party.

“The result was not what we expected,” Mitsotakis told Alpha TV, after New Democracy collected 28.3% of the vote. Just a year earlier, the party had won nearly 41% of the vote in the national elections.

“I believe in 4-year cycles,” he said, adding that “there is no possibility of a snap election.”

The prime minister made clear that his government will proceed with implementing its policy program.

“We will proceed with the great reforms, we will step on the gas, not the brakes,” he said.

He also mentioned that he had received the voters’ message and, hinting at a cabinet reshuffle, he said he would proceed with “corrective moves.”

“Ministers either change position or leave,” he said, adding that they are judged on their effectiveness.

Regarding the record-breaking abstention, which reached 59.5%, the prime minister said Greeks were tired of repeated elections, explaining that this was the seventh ballot held in Greece since 2019.

 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
What are the EU’s top jobs and how will they be filled?
EXPLAINER

What are the EU’s top jobs and how will they be filled?

These candidates who won seats in the European Parliament aren’t who you might expect
IN DEPTH

These candidates who won seats in the European Parliament aren’t who you might expect

Parties assess concluding election figures
POLITICS

Parties assess concluding election figures

Reshuffle on the cards as PM seeks new governmental recipe
POLITICS

Reshuffle on the cards as PM seeks new governmental recipe

Nine new hands and 12 old ones heading to Strasbourg
POLITICS

Nine new hands and 12 old ones heading to Strasbourg

SYRIZA members urge overture to center-left parties following election results
POLITICS

SYRIZA members urge overture to center-left parties following election results