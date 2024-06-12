POLITICS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

PM Mitsotakis plays down populist surge after European elections

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has dismissed concerns of a populist surge after Sunday’s European Parliament elections, stating that the political center held firm, creating momentum for change.

In a Bloomberg TV interview, Greece’s conservative leader noted that the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) secured a “blocking minority” while maintaining its coalition with other centrist groups.

“I think there is maybe some degree of overexaggeration about this right-wing shift,” Mitsotakis said, adding that the success of far-right parties was mainly isolated to France and Germany. “I would argue that the European center held, maybe stronger than many people expected.”

‘I think there is maybe some degree of overexaggeration about this right-wing shift’

“The important decisions will continue to be made by the three political families of the EPP, the socialists and the liberals,” the Greek premier said. “I do think that there is momentum to drive through important changes in Europe for the next five years.”

Mitsotakis also expressed his certainty that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will remain at the helm of the EU’s executive for a second term.

“I am absolutely convinced that Ursula von der Leyen is going to continue as commission president,” he said.

Politics Interview

