Kasselakis rules out alliance with SYRIZA splinter group

Main leftist opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis has ruled out any alliance with the SYRIZA splinter group New Left.

“As long as I am president of SYRIZA, there will be no collaboration with the illegitimate New Left group,” he said in a post on the X social media platform on Tuesday.

His reaction came a day after two SYRIZA members proposed reaching out to other center-left parties following the underwhelming performance of all parties in Sunday’s European Parliament elections.

New Left was formed in December last year by eleven independent MPs who left SYRIZA after Kasselakis’ election to the party’s leadership.