POLITICS

Kasselakis rules out alliance with SYRIZA splinter group

Main leftist opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis has ruled out any alliance with the SYRIZA splinter group New Left.

“As long as I am president of SYRIZA, there will be no collaboration with the illegitimate New Left group,” he said in a post on the X social media platform on Tuesday.

His reaction came a day after two SYRIZA members proposed reaching out to other center-left parties following the underwhelming performance of all parties in Sunday’s European Parliament elections.

New Left was formed in December last year by eleven independent MPs who left SYRIZA after Kasselakis’ election to the party’s leadership.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM Mitsotakis plays down populist surge after European elections
BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

PM Mitsotakis plays down populist surge after European elections

Mitsotakis rules out swing to the right
POLITICS

Mitsotakis rules out swing to the right

Top party: The beach
POLITICS

Top party: The beach

PM rules out snap election, hints at reshuffle
POLITICS

PM rules out snap election, hints at reshuffle

What are the EU’s top jobs and how will they be filled?
EXPLAINER

What are the EU’s top jobs and how will they be filled?

These candidates who won seats in the European Parliament aren’t who you might expect
IN DEPTH

These candidates who won seats in the European Parliament aren’t who you might expect