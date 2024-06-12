POLITICS

PASOK sources rule out expedited leadership race amid election disappointment

PASOK sources rule out expedited leadership race amid election disappointment

Sources within PASOK on Wednesday dismissed the idea of expediting the leadership elections in response to the socialist party’s lackluster performance in the recent European Parliament elections.

“We will not allow the party to sink into navel-gazing,” the sources said.

They added that “PASOK needs outward-looking initiatives, which are hindered by hastily coordinated public interventions from those who claim allegiance to institutional protocols,” reiterating that the election procedures will strictly adhere to the timeframe outlined in the party’s statute.

In Sunday’s elections, PASOK garnered less than 13% of the vote, placing third behind the main opposition party, SYRIZA. Leader Nikos Androulakis had aimed for a second-place finish.

Earlier on Wednesday, PASOK MP Odysseas Konstantinopoulos called for a change in leadership and suggested advancing the scheduled leadership election originally planned for 2025.

“We need a robust reboot! A fresh, vigorous mandate to realize the lofty ambitions of PASOK, with leadership capable of mobilizing broader social forces,” he said in a missive directed to the party’s secretary and the political committee.

Konstantinopoulos’ proposal was welcomed by former minister Pavlos Geroulanos, who had contested against Androulakis in the 2021 leadership race.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PASOK MP calls for leadership change following lackluster election performance
POLITICS

PASOK MP calls for leadership change following lackluster election performance

Kasselakis rules out alliance with SYRIZA splinter group
POLITICS

Kasselakis rules out alliance with SYRIZA splinter group

PM Mitsotakis plays down populist surge after European elections
BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

PM Mitsotakis plays down populist surge after European elections

Mitsotakis rules out swing to the right
POLITICS

Mitsotakis rules out swing to the right

Top party: The beach
POLITICS

Top party: The beach

PM rules out snap election, hints at reshuffle
POLITICS

PM rules out snap election, hints at reshuffle