POLITICS

Pressure on Androulakis grows after European election setback

Pressure on Androulakis grows after European election setback
PASOK MEP Nikos Papandreou seen in a file photo.

PASOK MEP Nikos Papandreou has entered the ongoing debate about the future of the socialist party’s leadership following disappointing results in the recent European elections. 

Several officials, including MPs Nadia Giannakopoulou, Odysseas Konstantinopoulos and Pavlos Geroulanos, have already challenged Nikos Androulakis after PASOK finished third, behind SYRIZA, on Sunday, missing their target of a second-place finish.

“Responsibilities in politics are objective. The leadership holds responsibility by default, and it was this leadership that was rejected by the political body,” Papandreou, who was the party’s top vote-getting MEP candidate as he was reelected, said in an article in Proto Thema newspaper on Wednesday.

“Petty politics, personalistic, and nepotistic strategies have prevailed in successive elections. This led to divisions that ran through the party from its officials down to the base of its supporters. None of this aligns with the values of PASOK. This is known to the public, which turned its back on these attitudes in the recent elections,” he said.

Sources close to the party leadership on Wednesday rejected the idea of expediting a leadership election scheduled for 2025.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PASOK sources rule out expedited leadership race amid election disappointment
POLITICS

PASOK sources rule out expedited leadership race amid election disappointment

PASOK MP calls for leadership change following lackluster election performance
POLITICS

PASOK MP calls for leadership change following lackluster election performance

Kasselakis rules out alliance with SYRIZA splinter group
POLITICS

Kasselakis rules out alliance with SYRIZA splinter group

PM Mitsotakis plays down populist surge after European elections
BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

PM Mitsotakis plays down populist surge after European elections

Mitsotakis rules out swing to the right
POLITICS

Mitsotakis rules out swing to the right

Top party: The beach
POLITICS

Top party: The beach