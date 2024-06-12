SYRIZA central committee member challenges party leader

The fallout from Sunday’s lackluster results in the European Parliament polls has intensified in the main opposition too, with a member of SYRIZA’s central committee challenging party leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

In an interview with Naftemporiki TV on Wednesday, Nikos Temponeras, accused Kasselakis of failing to uphold SYRIZA’s values and indicated that he, Temponeras, would be better suited for the job.

“We are fighting for our values and ideas and this is what we will continue doing,” he said, criticizing the party leader’s post-election strategy.

Temponeras’ comments come after Kasselakis had rejected his proposal for SYRIZA to join forces with New Left, created last year by influential former SYRIZA cadres who broke away from the party after a leadership race.

“Whoever wants SYRIZA to work with New Left, should not count SYRIZA’s president in. Nobody is being forced to stay in SYRIZA. If someone does not agree with the changes we are making, they have the right to choose a different course,” said Kasselakis.