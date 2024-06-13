Mitsotakis denies seeking Von der Leyen’s job

A spokesperson for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Aristotelia Peloni, denied on Thursday in a statement to Politico that Mitsotakis was seeking Ursula Von der Leyen’s job as President of the European Commission.

“Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis has repeatedly ruled out being interested in any of the top jobs in Brussels. And he has spoken loud and clear. He is 100% supporting Ursula von der Leyen for President of the Commission as he has done so from the very beginning. And he will continue as a negotiator on behalf of the EPP,” stated Peloni.

According to diplomatic sources cited by Politico, European Council President, Charles Michel had proposed to foreign leaders to replace von der Leyen with Mitsotakis as the head of European Commission. Reportedly von der Leyen and Michel are not on good terms.

Von der Leyen is seen as highly likely to be re-elected President of the European Commission by the European Council in late June.

A Michel spokesperson refuted the Politico report, calling it “fake news.”

“Once again, these are fake news and lies. The President has consulted with all leaders individually on [the] top jobs process. No specific names have been mentioned by the President at this stage,” said Ecaterina Casinge, spokesperson for Michel.