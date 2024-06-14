Cabinet reshuffle expected as soon as Friday

A cabinet reshuffle is expected in Greece as soon as Friday, according to local media reports.

Two events are seen affecting the timing of the announcements: a cabinet meeting is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m., and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to attend the June 15-16 Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland.

Mitsotakis hinted at a shakeup earlier this week, saying “corrective measures” were needed after his conservative party’s disappointing performance in the European Parliament election on Sunday.

New Democracy, which has ruled Greece since 2019, came first with 28.3% of the vote but missed the 33% target Mitsotakis had set during his pre-election campaign. This result was also well below the 40% his party received in last year’s legislative election.