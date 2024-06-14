Cabinet shakeup set to be announced Friday morning

A cabinet reshuffle will be announced Friday at 11.30 a.m., according to the prime minister’s office.

A cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. has beeb canceled.

Mitsotakis hinted at a shakeup earlier this week, saying “corrective measures” were needed after his conservative party’s disappointing performance in the European Parliament election on Sunday.

New Democracy, which has ruled Greece since 2019, came first with 28.3% of the vote but missed the 33% target Mitsotakis had set during his pre-election campaign. This result was also well below the 40% his party received in last year’s legislative election.