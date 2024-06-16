POLITICS KATHIMERINI INTERVIEW

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas steps into debate about the future of center-left

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas steps into debate about the future of center-left
File photo.

In an interview with Kathimerini on Sunday, Haris Doukas, who won the Athens mayoral election with support from PASOK in October last year, discusses the future of the Greek center-left following the recent European Parliament elections.

The ballot saw the socialist party finish third behind SYRIZA, amid lackluster performances from both opposition parties. Doukas, viewed by several analysts as a potential challenger to incumbent leader Nikos Androulakis, criticizes the results for exposing “gaps, delays, hesitations and inadequacies” and suggests PASOK could take a leading role in transforming the political space of the center-left.

While advocating for a “participatory shock” to engage PASOK’s party base, he stops short of confirming whether he would enter the race for a new socialist leader.

The full interview will be published on Monday.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis sets reform agenda in first cabinet meeting after reshuffle, warns against complacency
POLITICS

Mitsotakis sets reform agenda in first cabinet meeting after reshuffle, warns against complacency

PM excludes 11 in government reshuffle
POLITICS

PM excludes 11 in government reshuffle

PASOK leader paving way for party elections
POLITICS

PASOK leader paving way for party elections

Swearing-in ceremony for new government members after reshuffle
POLITICS

Swearing-in ceremony for new government members after reshuffle

Greek PM reshuffles cabinet after worse than expected EU vote result
POLITICS

Greek PM reshuffles cabinet after worse than expected EU vote result

Full list of Greece’s new cabinet
POLITICS

Full list of Greece’s new cabinet