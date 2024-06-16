Athens Mayor Haris Doukas steps into debate about the future of center-left

In an interview with Kathimerini on Sunday, Haris Doukas, who won the Athens mayoral election with support from PASOK in October last year, discusses the future of the Greek center-left following the recent European Parliament elections.

The ballot saw the socialist party finish third behind SYRIZA, amid lackluster performances from both opposition parties. Doukas, viewed by several analysts as a potential challenger to incumbent leader Nikos Androulakis, criticizes the results for exposing “gaps, delays, hesitations and inadequacies” and suggests PASOK could take a leading role in transforming the political space of the center-left.

While advocating for a “participatory shock” to engage PASOK’s party base, he stops short of confirming whether he would enter the race for a new socialist leader.

The full interview will be published on Monday.