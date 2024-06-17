Angry voters boost far-right in the north

The far-right vote in the European Parliament election was especially strong in Greece. And nowhere was it stronger than in the northern regional unit of Pella.

There, the hard-right populist Greek Solution achieved one of its best results: second place, with 17.28% of the vote, almost double its national score (9.30%).

The ultra-religious Niki (Victory) got 8.19%, against 4.37% overall.

Voice of Reason may have not matched its overall score, but still got a respectable 2.88%.

Ruling center-right New Democracy polled 27.61%, just below its national score of 28.31%.

What caused the local voters to turn to Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos? It’s not only that he is a northerner – “our boy,” many locals called him.

It was also, above all, his uncompromising opposition to the 2018 Prespa Agreement with neighboring North Macedonia, his anti-immigration stance and, recently, his opposition to same-sex marriage, which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis endorsed and help steer through Parliament earlier in 2024.

“Here, we still retain some patriotic instinct,” says Pavlos, no last name given, a minimarket and cafe owner in the town of Skydra.

“Velopoulos is the only one who speaks loudly” about the Prespes Agreement, which ended a nearly 30-year old dispute between Greece and its smaller northern neighbor, which used to call itself the “Republic of Macedonia” and changed its name to “North Macedonia” as a result.

The accord, signed by the previous, leftist-led SYRIZA government, was also opposed by New Democracy, but many locals believe the opposition was mostly token, and Mitsotakis’ stance while in power, respecting the agreement and its provisions, rankled deeply.