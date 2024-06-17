Election aftershocks dominate the agenda, focus on the center-left

The aftermath of the EU election results will continue to dominate the country’s political agenda, a week after the ballots showed that none of the big three parties reached their stated goals.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reshuffled his cabinet on Friday and sent a message against complacency and arrogance during the first cabinet meeting over the weekend.

Developments might be swift and thunderous in the center-left, which has been in crisis for years. In the socialist PASOK party, several officials are calling for the immediate launch of procedures leading to elections for a new leader in 2024.

In SYRIZA, two proposals have been put forward: one for the formation of a coordinating committee of all center-left parties and the other for holding a referendum within SYRIZA to initiate procedures for the formation of a single body. Both have already been rejected by party leader Stefanos Kasselakis, who, however, quickly clarified that if a new political body is formed, he will be a candidate for its leadership.

EU leaders meeting

European Union leaders meet on Monday in Brussels in an informal meeting to discuss EU top jobs, including the next European Commission president, European Council president, and foreign policy chief, following last Sunday’s EU elections.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said over the weekend that he believes a decision on these top positions, including the re-election of Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission chief, will be completed swiftly. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron also said he believed a decision might come this week.

Tsipras, Zaev conference

The Institute of former Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras, together with the Foundation of former PM of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, hold a two-day conference to discuss developments in the Balkans and the region, as well as the rise of the far-right in Europe.

The “International Conference for Peace and Sustainable Growth” takes place six years after the signing of the Prespa Agreement, at the Athens Conservatoire on Monday and Tuesday with more than 50 international speakers. Attention will also focus on developments within Greece’s center-left, as several key political figures will be present.

Developments in the center-left

On Monday evening, the Socialist PASOK leader will respond to all the prominent political figures within his party who are calling for a change in leadership after the disappointing performance in the EU elections. The party’s Political Council convenes on Wednesday.

In an interview with Kathimerini newspaper on Sunday, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas called for the election of a new leadership in PASOK, leaving open the possibility of his own participation. He described last Sunday’s election result as a defeat for PASOK and noted that it is crucial to formulate an alternative proposal for progressive governance.

It is almost certain that the party will hold a leadership election – and probably very soon.

SEV general meeting

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) meets on Tuesday for its annual general meeting to elect its Board of Directors with a two-year term and its General Council.