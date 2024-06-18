PASOK chief warns dissenters of expulsions

In his first public statement, made on state broadcaster ERT, since his leadership of the party was challenged in the wake of the European elections, socialist PASOK’s president, Nikos Androulakis, adopted a hard line on Monday threatening those who insist on “toxic speech, introversion and discord” with expulsions.

The decisions regarding the request to go to the internal party polls for the leadership are being referred to the Central Committee after a discussion in the Political Council, which will meet jointly with the Parliamentary Group on Wednesday. Androulakis warned that anyone who does not respect the decisions of the Central Committee faces expulsion, while he denounced what he described as premeditated moves and a dismissive attitude toward the essence of politics.

He further accused his critics of only succeeding in taking the spotlight away from the real loser of the elections, ruling New Democracy, throwing it on PASOK.

Both the ruling party and SYRIZA lost, unlike PASOK, which rose, he stressed, adding that he is ready at any time to reclaim the leadership, to be evaluated by the grassroots, and to take responsibility for any mistakes made.

He insisted however that “everything will be done with respect for institutional functions, institutions and the Constitution,” and that he would not accept any deviation from this.

Rivals from the internal opposition were quick to respond, saying, “His threats prove his complete political weakness,” and accusing the PASOK president of not giving a clear timetable for when the polls would be held.

“We are waiting for him to clarify whether he wants elections and when they will be held. That will be the only answer for everyone and everything,” they added.

According to party officials, Androulakis will seek through the Central Committee to buy time, not to go for quick procedures, in order to build alliances and prepare for the inevitable showdown at the party ballot box.