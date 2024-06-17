POLITICS

Greek PM says he will support Von der Leyen in second term as EU Commission president

Greek PM says he will support Von der Leyen in second term as EU Commission president
[EPA]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters on Monday he would support a second term for Ursula von der Leyen as EU Commission president, before an informal meeting where EU leaders will debate the line-up in top EU jobs after EU parliament elections.

“(I will support her) because she was our ‘Spitzenkandidat’ (leading candidate) and because the EPP won the European elections and because she is a good president,” he said.

Von der Leyen, a German who is part of the EPP, is in prime position to secure a second term as head of the EU executive, buoyed by gains for her center-right European People’s Party. [Reuters]

EU Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Watchdog says Interior Ministry, MEP breached data protection laws
NEWS

Watchdog says Interior Ministry, MEP breached data protection laws

Over 200,000 register for postal voting in Euro elections across the globe
NEWS

Over 200,000 register for postal voting in Euro elections across the globe

Voter email leak took place in May-June 2023, Interior Ministry audit finds
DIASPORA

Voter email leak took place in May-June 2023, Interior Ministry audit finds

Supreme Court excludes far-right party from EU election ballot
NEWS

Supreme Court excludes far-right party from EU election ballot

Over 114,200 register for EU election postal voting with one week to go
NEWS

Over 114,200 register for EU election postal voting with one week to go

Five challenges for ruling party at the Euro elections
NEWS

Five challenges for ruling party at the Euro elections