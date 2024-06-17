Greek PM says he will support Von der Leyen in second term as EU Commission president

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters on Monday he would support a second term for Ursula von der Leyen as EU Commission president, before an informal meeting where EU leaders will debate the line-up in top EU jobs after EU parliament elections.

“(I will support her) because she was our ‘Spitzenkandidat’ (leading candidate) and because the EPP won the European elections and because she is a good president,” he said.

Von der Leyen, a German who is part of the EPP, is in prime position to secure a second term as head of the EU executive, buoyed by gains for her center-right European People’s Party. [Reuters]