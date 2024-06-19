Far-right Greek Solution expels MP

The far-right Greek Solution expelled MP Pavlos Sarakis on Tuesday. The party, which won fourth place in the recent European Parliament elections, issued a statement citing “arrogance, ingratitude, lack of moderation, and disparaging behavior towards colleagues” as reasons for Sarakis’ expulsion.

The 55-year-old lawyer was ousted following a disagreement with party leader Kyriakos Velopoulos over a recent government bill regulating the functions and powers of solicitors.

Sarakis announced his intention to continue as an independent MP, reducing the party’s parliamentary representation to 11 deputies.