Far-right party leader chided for homophobic remarks

The president of the Spartans party, Vassilis Stigas (right), is seen in Parliament, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected lawmakers, in Athens, on July 3, 2023. [Giorgos Vitsaras/AMNA]

Deputy Parliament speaker Olga Gerovasili had to cut off the leader of the far-right Spartiates (Spartans) party from addressing the House on Thursday after he made a homophobic comment aimed at the prime minister’s chief economic adviser. 

During a rant against government policy regarding unemployment benefits for workers in the tourism industry and aimed specifically at Alex Patelis, Vassilis Stigkas referred to the New Democracy official as “he/she, I don’t know.”

His comment prompted an immediate reaction from Gerovasili, who deleted his remarks from the record. 

Patelis responded to the attack on X, by posting a photograph of the popular anti-fascist slogan “I won’t be frightened.”

LGBTQ Politics

