PM addresses high prices with European market commissioner

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the European Commissioner responsible for the operation of the single market, Thierry Bretton, in Athens on Thursday, to discuss high prices. 

During their talks, Mitsotakis told Bretton that the common market, besides businesses, should also benefit the consumers. He stressed that it is not acceptable for the same product to be sold at higher prices to smaller countries, within the single market framework

Furthermore, Mitsotakis outlined a proposal he submitted earlier to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for a legislative intervention by the European Union to combat the high prices problem.

The meeting comes as runaway prices on Greek supermarket shelves put increasing pressure on households and the government.

