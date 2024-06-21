POLITICS

Tsipras favored to lead center-left alliance, poll shows

[InTime News]

Former prime minister Alexis Tsipras is seen as the best candidate to lead an alliance of center-left parties, according to a poll by GPO aired on Star TV late Thursday.

Tsipras was chosen by 19% of respondents, followed by his successor at the helm of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, who received 10.6%. PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis was considered an ideal candidate by 10.4%, while Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, who has recently emerged as a potential challenger for the leadership of the socialist party, placed fourth with 9.3%.

The debate about forming an alliance among the country’s fractured center-left parties has intensified following their lackluster performance in the recent European Parliament elections.

Regarding developments within PASOK and the growing pressure on Androulakis, 66.4% of respondents said the socialist party should expedite its internal election for a new leader, scheduled for next year.

Nevertheless, Androulakis was viewed as the most suitable leader for PASOK by 20.7% of respondents. Among socialist voters, this figure rose to 34.5% support.

 

Politics Poll

