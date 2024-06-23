PM Mitsotakis outlines government goals after cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined his government’s goals in various sectors following the cabinet reshuffle in a lengthy Facebook post, on Sunday.

After noting that the message of the European elections has been received, Mitsotakis mentioned the permanent reduction of VAT on taxis and coffee delivery, while he promised more labor inspections.

He also highlighted the imposition of a 33% extraordinary tax on the surplus profits of refineries and outlined his plan for the digitalization of the Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP) to speed up the recruitment process in the public sector.

Regarding the public health sector, Mitsotakis pointed out that the joint ministerial decision for the colon cancer prevention program was signed last week. The prime minister also mentioned the tourism support program for areas affected by storm Daniel in Thessaly and Evros, as well as government interventions to protect victims of domestic violence.

Moreover, Mitsotakis stated that the fire service has managed to put out dozens of fires since March, while new specialized forest firefighters have been hired and called citizens to contribute to the protection of the forests.

“I urge all citizens to contribute to the national effort to protect our forests and follow instructions, especially on high-risk days, to avoid fires from negligence,” he said.