POLITICS

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas openly calls for PASOK leadership election in November

File photo.

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, in a letter to PASOK’s central committee on Tuesday, called for a party leadership election in November.

According to information, Doukas submitted his proposal to the secretary of the central committee and the party’s spokesperson ahead of the central committee meeting on Sunday.

Doukas proposed a roadmap for the revitalization of the party, which includes a national conference in early October to discuss political developments, followed by a vote for the leadership in November.

“I propose that the voting take place on November 3 and 10, with the transparent and reliable procedures that were conducted in the 2017 and 2021 elections,” stated Doukas.

Although PASOK leadership has not yet officially responded to Doukas’ proposal, sources from PASOK called for the mayor to present his proposal at the central committee meeting on Sunday and not through email, adding that “Rush is a poor advisor.”

PASOK came third in the June European Election with 12.8% of the vote, a result many in the party found underwhelming

