POLITICS

Two MPs from far-right Spartiates exit party

Two MPs from far-right Spartiates exit party
[InTime News]

Greek lawmakers Georgios Aspiotis and Michalis Gavgiotakis announced on Tuesday that they was leaving the parliamentary group of far-right Spartiates (Spartans) and would serve as independent MPs, in a letter addressed to the House Speaker.

Following their departure Spartiates is left with five MPs while the number of independent lawmakers has risen to eleven. According to Greek law, if the number of party MPs drops below five, they will lose their status as a parliamentary group.

The party has been plagued by infighting and was barred from contesting the European Parliament election earlier this month, because they were considered mere surrogates of the now-defunct criminal organization Golden Dawn.

 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ND’s losses are from ‘both sides,’ defense minister tells Kathimerini
NIKOS DENDIAS

ND’s losses are from ‘both sides,’ defense minister tells Kathimerini

PM Mitsotakis outlines government goals after cabinet reshuffle
POLITICS

PM Mitsotakis outlines government goals after cabinet reshuffle

Tsipras favored to lead center-left alliance, poll shows
POLITICS

Tsipras favored to lead center-left alliance, poll shows

PM addresses high prices with European market commissioner
POLITICS

PM addresses high prices with European market commissioner

Far-right party leader chided for homophobic remarks
POLITICS

Far-right party leader chided for homophobic remarks

Civil war grips PASOK over party elections
POLITICS

Civil war grips PASOK over party elections